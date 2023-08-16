Six students from a government college in Kochi have been suspended after a video of their alleged inappropriate behaviour with a professor who is blind was shared on social media.

According to a statement released by the Maharaja's College, the college council's decision was made in response to objections made by Professor Priyesh CU and the Political Science Department, of which he is a member.

According to the announcement, the council also created a three-member commission to investigate the accusations and produce a report within seven days, reports PTI. Additionally, it stated that the council resolved to file a police complaint requesting the registration of a case under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

"Further action will be taken as soon as the inquiry report is received. Strict measures will be taken to prevent a repetition of such acts from the students," the college said.

Professor shares sentiments

Meanwhile, the professor said that he was very hurt by the "unfortunate incident" while speaking to a TV channel. "I did not expect it. Being visually impaired, I did not realise they were shooting a video or that they posted it on Instagram," he said.

Thousands had seen the video and there were many derogatory comments made against him and his situation by those who saw it, he said.

"Only those who suffer from a disability would understand the problems associated with it and the obstacles we have to face to get anything done,” says the professor.

Talking about the efforts he puts into each class, the professor revealed that he sits in front of a computer for two hours and makes notes for taking the one-hour-long class. “So, in that scenario, such an incident hurts and saddens me," the professor said. He said that some of the students involved in the incident later told him they regretted what had happened.

"I forgive them, of course. At the same time, they need to realise the wrong committed by them. It was not just wrong towards me personally, but also against the visually impaired community. Another visually impaired teacher or professor should not undergo the same experience,” he said, adding that measures should be taken to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

The professor added that the students should be brought back to the college in light of their future and that the situation should be handled internally at the establishment.

Student speaks

One of the students who was involved in the event said that he was completely innocent and that he did nothing to insult or mock the professor. The student, giving details of what happened, said that he had come late to class and sought permission to enter which was given by Professor Priyesh.

"However, as I entered the room, the professor ended the class and got up to leave. At the same time, some students started laughing. I thought they were laughing at my situation and to hide my embarrassment, I smiled too. I had no idea that a video was being recorded. That five-second record of the events is what has been misinterpreted and circulated in the public sphere in a harmful manner," he claimed.

The student further asserted that none of them received a memo or a preliminary investigation before he and the others were suspended. The student organisations SFI and KSU started assaulting one another over the matter, which also escalated into a political dispute.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) claimed that the vice-president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) unit was responsible for the incident, and as a result, they were attempting to defend the suspended students and defend the occurrence.

"They should admit their wrongdoing and try to correct them," an SFI leader said.

On the other side, KSU claimed that despite their support for the professor and understanding of his emotions following the incident, the students were suspended without giving accordance to the rules of natural justice.

The video that has been making the rounds on social media, according to KSU, the student organisation of the Congress, was patched together from several other smaller segments. As a result, the complete video needs to be located and forensically evaluated, the organisation stated.

It further disputed that its unit vice-president was involved in the incident and said that KSU was being singled out and drawn into the controversy by persons connected to the SFI.