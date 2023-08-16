Though classes began on July 5 in Kerala, the admission process for Plus I (Class XI) is still ongoing. So, what about those students who are going to join late? How will they catch up? The General Education Department of the state is working to address the concern, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

An online meeting was held recently with Higher Secondary Teachers’ Associations and the Director of General Education was pondering over the consequences of delayed admission and what can be done to make up for curriculum coverage. During the meeting, it was agreed upon by all that for those students joining in late, supplementary classes will be conducted.

S Manoj of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, a participant in the meeting, shared, “It was decided that extra classes should be conducted for students who join the course late. These can be conducted at convenient hours during the days when the first terminal exam or improvement exam for Plus-II students are held.”

Schools will be charged with the responsibility of scheduling these classes during morning or evening hours or during holidays. The timetable with more details will be formulated after parent-teacher associations are consulted.