Six more people have been arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with its probe into the death of Swapnadeep Kundu, a first-year student of Jadavpur University, said a senior officer on Wednesday, August 16. With these arrests, the total number of people apprehended in the case is nine.

The officer also said that the Dean of Students and Registrar of JU were asked to meet Joint CP Crime on Wednesday at the Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, PTI reports.

In their investigation, the city police have taken into consideration JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased.

Three former students of the varsity are among the six held on Tuesday night, August 15, during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police, the officer said.

"We arrested them last night after they gave incoherent replies to our officers during questioning. It seems that they were actively involved in the death of the student. We will produce them in a court later in the day," he told PTI.

Earlier, the police detained three JU students for allegedly ragging the 18-year-old Swapnadeep who died last week after falling from a hostel balcony.

According to him, two of the six are third-year Civil Engineering students and one is studying Electrical Engineering.

Speaking further about the arrests, the officer stated that all six were staying at the hostel and had allegedly fled there following the death of the student.

"Three of the six students were staying at the hostel even after they passed out from the university. They fled soon after the first arrest was made," he said. There was no CCTV camera at the hostel, which violates the standard norms, he said.

"We are also questioning others and have asked the Dean of Students and Registrar of JU to meet Joint CP Crime at the Lalbazar this evening," the officer told PTI.

Swapnodeep was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and a Bengali Honours undergraduate student. He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel at about 11:45 pm on August 9 and died the next day while receiving treatment at a hospital.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, who is also the JU Chancellor, will host a meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm to review the present situation at the university following the murder of the student.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the ruling Trinamool Congress led by state Education Minister Bratya Basu met with the deceased's relatives.