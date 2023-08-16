The tableau of the Andhra Pradesh State Education Department won the top prize in the Independence Day parade that was held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, Vijayawada.

The tableaus of the state’s Medical and Health Department, and the Village and Ward Secretariats Department won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Various departments of the state government took part in the impressive parade on Tuesday, as part of the state’s Independence Day celebrations. A total of 13 floats belonging to various departments took part in the parade on Tuesday, August 15, reports The New Indian Express.

In the tableau of the Education Department, various reforms introduced by the AP government in the education sector were showcased. These include, but are not limited to, the Nadu-Nedu scheme, a menu of various nutritious foods served as mid-day meals in government schools, bilingual textbooks, English medium education, interactive flat panels, digital classrooms and students from government schools achieving distinction in various activities besides excelling in academics.

Another priority sector of the state government, which is the Medical & Health Department, its float secured the second prize. Their float showcased the new medical colleges constructed and being constructed, the Family Doctors Programme that revolutionised medical services in rural areas, YSR Kanti Velugu and Neonatal Care centres.

The Village and Ward Secretariat Department's float, which bagged the third place, gave a picture of how the village secretariat and volunteer system is taking government services to the doorsteps of the people and benefiting the common man.

The prizes were handed over to the Heads and Senior Officials of these departments by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The celebration was then followed by yet another impressive parade featuring 12 contingents from the police department, NCC, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Schools, The Bharat Scouts and Guides, AP Red Cross Society, and AP Sainik Welfare Department. Telangana State Police were the first to pass the saluting dais as a guest contingent.