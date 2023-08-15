Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested in front of the University of Mysore and their demand was a hard copy of mark sheets instead of a digital one. The students demanded that a hard copy be issued to them, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

On August 14, Monday, the members of SFI assembled in front of Crawford Hall in Mysuru and stated how the University of Mysore had stopped offering hard copies of mark sheets and was resorting to a digital mark sheet via the DigiLocker alone.

“However, many students are struggling to get their marks sheet on digital formal which is causing a great inconvenience, besides hampering their higher education plans. It is said that the varsity is facing a financial crunch to get the hard copy of the marks sheets printed. We demand the varsity to immediately get this issue resolved,” the agitators said.

Also, the protesting members of the student association demanded that basic amenities be provided in hostels. They also brought to light the issue of the women's hostel, which was in a dilapidated condition, they claimed. They alleged that there was no window which was affecting the health of the students as more and more mosquitoes had made the hostel premise their breeding ground.