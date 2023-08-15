MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, in his Independence Day speech which he delivered from Fort St George in Chennai today, August 15, advocated for shifting education from the concurrent list to the state list of the Constitution, stated a report in PTI.

Stalin said that all those subjects that are directly connected with the people should be brought under the state list of the Constitution, especially education. Only when this move is made can qualifying examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can be done away with in all its totality.

It may be recalled that after the death by suicide of teenage NEET aspirant Jagadeeswaran, followed by the death of his father due to stress-related ailments, the CM had urged President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to give her assent to the Bill that sought to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET on an urgent basis.

CM Stalin, in his speech, also declared that about 55,000 vacancies will be filled in the various departments of the government.

After delivering the speech, CM Stalin unfurled the National Flag.

The CM had also decided to boycott the governor's At-Home Reception. Hours after this was declared, Raj Bhavan put out a press release that the event stands postponed in the aftermath of the heavy rains.