Jadavpur University's anti-ragging committee has submitted the preliminary findings report to the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is regarding the death of the undergraduate student, Swapnadeep Kundu, an official from the institution informed, stated a report in PTI.

Authorities of the hostel and university authorities plus students — the panel members of the committee spoke to them all before putting together the report on the death of the 17-year-old UG student who was found outside the hostel in a pool of blood and naked on August 10.

Another internal inquiry committee formed by the university after the incident has also recorded statements from all stakeholders.

"The boy's death was extremely tragic. Police investigation is underway and we want the guilty to be punished," shared Registrar Snehamanju Basu, who is part of the committee. He is also the Dean of Student Affairs.

"We have zero tolerance towards ragging and will ensure that the university is rid of the menace. We are discussing matters of security and surveillance by taking into confidence all stakeholders," she said.

An emergency meeting was held by the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) and the creation of a post of warden of hostels apart from the superintendent was demanded. Steps like supervising entry of people on campus and hostel compound after 7 pm with compulsory production of ID cards were also suggested.

Partha Pratim Roy, General Secretary, JUTA, said, "The administration has failed to check certain activities on the campus and in the hostels. We demand that CCTVs be installed at strategic locations like the gates but not everywhere on the campus and in the buildings."

He also informed that a silent rally will be taken out on Wednesday, August 16 from the campus to Jadavpur police station.

"We think it is a case of not only ragging but also sexual harassment. We believe the university must have zero tolerance for the offenders," he added.