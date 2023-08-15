The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the University of Hyderabad, on the occasion of the eve of Independence Day, August 14, 2023, organised a Blood Donation Camp. This camp was organised as a part of Meri Maati Mera Desh at the University Health Centre, stated a press release from the central university.

The Blood Donation Camp at UoH was held in coordination with Dean, Students’ Welfare, Health Centre as well as the Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera. The camp was inaugurated by (Captain) Dr Ravindra Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre; Prof V Srinivasa Rao, Dean Students’ Welfare, and the Coordinator, NSS, UoH and Sri Subba Rao, Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera participated and even oversaw the camp.

The certificates for all those who donated blood were given away by Sri Venkateshwarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The Blood Donation Camp received a good turnout as more than 100 students pursuing various disciplines came forward to donate their blood via the Blood Donation Camp.

Dr Anupama and Dr Rajashree from the University Health Centre and Dr Bhimsingh, Dr Rani Ratna Prabha and Dr Varalaxmi, the Programme Officers of NSS; Mahendar Reddy and Venkata Dasu, Vijay Kumar and his team from Lions Club; and NSS volunteers assisted in the camp.