A new placement portal targeted at students hailing from rural and tribal areas — this is what the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has planned next to help these students find employment opportunities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Already, over 2,000 companies have come forward to partner for this initiative, revealed Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE. The chairman was speaking to reporters after taking part in the 32nd convocation of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology.

Prof Sitharam shared that students opting for new-age branches like Robotics and leaving behind core engineering groups was a concern. "India is yet to be built. Core engineering groups like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics are still relevant. However, we have to create employment in these areas," he said.

The professor also said there is still time, till 2035, for the complete implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. "In the past three years, several states have implemented the policy. The good thing about NEP is that it is flexible. It is for students and will improve their employability," he added.

He lavished praises on the institute for doing its bit to promote research and innovation, plus for ordering various new courses.