Health Ministry of Uzbekistan and Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) launched 1800-123-2931, a toll-free helpline number, and www.studyinuzbek.uz, a portal. This was done to provide authentic information regarding medical education at the academy and other educational institutions of Uzbekistan, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The focus of the delegation from Uzbekistan was to guide students, clear doubts and offer spot admissions as well. They are also offering scholarships up to Rs 5 lakh. In Hyderabad, TMA's South Asian Representative office is located and they will be organising seminars in Andhra Pradesh and other states as well so that there are no fraudulent practices involved.

Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology was introduced as a strategic partner of TMA to offer standard medical education to Indian students and this involves books, faculty, NEXT examination master classes, hostel facilities with Indian cuisine, and scholarships.

Dr Divya Raj Reddy, Indian representative of Uzbekistan Health Ministry shared that the goal of the initiative was to thwart deceptive agents who assure admission to TMA and other institutions but abscond after collecting huge amounts of fees.

The efforts of Health Minister Innayatov A, the first deputy Health Minister, and TMA's Rector in introducing reforms aligning with the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms were acknowledged.

TMA, a century-old institution, boasts advanced Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) simulation labs and hospitals with 2,000 teaching beds.