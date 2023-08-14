By winning a considerate Central government grant worth Rs 10.78 crores, the University of Calicut has achieved a significant milestone. The purpose of this grant is to aid in conducting extensive research on catalyst-aided hydrogen generation and the safe storage of hydrogen and other renewable fuels by utilising specially designed molecules and materials.

The New Indian Express reports that this grant has been awarded under the ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE)’ scheme. PURSE is a programme initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in New Delhi. This research initiative’s primary objective is to substantially reduce our dependence on fossil fuels while mitigating the emission of greenhouse gases at the same time.

This research is to be conducted over a period of four years. Prof Abraham Joseph, a member of the research team, says, "Should this research endeavour prove successful, we intend to pursue further research grants from the central government."

Following a comprehensive assessment of the university’s research potential, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, and the merits of the submitted research proposal, the DST conferred the grant to the university. Among a diverse pool of 80 applicants comprising central, state and private universities, the university emerged victorious in securing the grant.

During the final proposal presentation held at the University of Gauhati, Assam, a dedicated team, consisting of Prof Abraham Joseph, Prof Rajeev S. Menon, Prof Fazalurahman from the Department of Chemistry, and Prof Shibu ES from the Department of Nanoscience and Technology, represented the university. The allocated funding will primarily be channelled into procuring advanced research equipment.

This project will be conducted by the Departments of Chemistry, Physics, Nanoscience and Technology, as well as the Centre for Photonics. "Our accomplishment owes much to the proactive measures undertaken by MK Jayaraj, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, in fortifying the research ecosystem on our campus," the team expressed, acknowledging their success.