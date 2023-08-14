More chilling facts came to light about T Harikrishna, the assistant veterinary surgeon deputed as the officer on special duty (OSD) at the Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet, who has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing girls being trained there, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Parents told TNIE that they were never allowed to enter the hostel when they wanted to meet their children. The parents, media or anybody, would be allowed only up to the OSD's chamber located in the girls' hostel.

Harikrishna worked as the OSD of the sports school for four years before his suspension on Sunday, August 13.

Parents shares agony

"What is the need to prevent people from visiting the hostel," asked the mother of a student on condition of anonymity.

She also felt that this resulted in the children not being able to come out openly about the harassment they faced for years.

According to her, the sexual harassment was bound to happen with the OSD enjoying full impunity. Even before he joined the institution, the system had been that outsiders would not be allowed to enter the school premises.

She had taken out her son from the sports school hostel after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and for the past couple of years, she, along with her husband, has been struggling to get their son treated with hardly any positive results. Their son is enrolled in a local school in Hyderabad.

Even the state government has sent circulars in the past few years to social welfare residential schools and other institutions being run by it, to not allow media and NGOs to enter the premises without obtaining permission from the higher authorities.

Harikrishna is the Secretary of the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, Hyderabad.

"What business does a veterinary doctor have in a sports school? Who transferred Harikrishna from veterinary and animal husbandry department to sports department? Is it because he is the leader of Telangana Gazetted Officers Association that Sports and Youtha Affairs Minister Srinivas Goud deputed him to the sports school till 2025," BSP Chief RS Praveen Kumar questioned in his tweet on Sunday morning.

He demanded an in-depth inquiry into the relationship between Srinivas Goud and Harikrishna, and demanded the former's immediate arrest.