Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Medical Education (DME) called for an extensive meeting on Friday, August 11, to discuss the implementation of the state's bond policy conditions for non-service postgraduate (PG) doctors. It was attended by the Tamil Nadu Medical Students' Association (TNMSA); Service Doctors and Post Graduate Association (SDPGA); the state's government and resident doctors' associations; and a representative of the service-aspiring PG bond doctors' association, among other DME officials.



Dr Keerthy Varman, President of TNMSA informed that the non-service PG bond doctors have been troubled due to the conditions of the bond policy, as well as the subsequent appointments made under it. The doctors are of the opinion that the bond policy is restrictive in nature.

"The vacancies for non-service PGs are very less. And we are not immediately given appointments, often having to wait for two years. During this period, we do not get a salary, our certificates are held back by the colleges and if we decide to work somewhere else, we have to deposit a security amount of Rs 40 lakh," Dr Varman alleged. "How am I supposed to survive like this?" he questioned.

The matter in court

The DME meeting was held after the Madras High Court, in its order dated July 26, asked for a committee of service and non-service PG doctors to be formed in order to discuss these issues. Earlier this year, a group of super-speciality PG doctors had appealed to the court to look into their problems.

"This (the formation of the committee) was briefly discussed, and some members of the Bar who are present in the Court also offered some suggestions that the Committee could be broad-based and may include the association of service candidates and non-service candidates. Now it is for the Deputy Director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research to take a call on that," the order reads.

The non-service PG doctors primarily demand that appointments be made immediately and their certificates be given when they complete their degrees. "We can sign an undertaking if needed. And in case appointments take time, doctors should be paid a salary, and the provision of the security deposit be scrapped," Dr Varman said.

He added that according to a previous High Court order, the security ought to be scrapped. "But a few students were made to pay it this year," he claimed. The doctors also want the bond period to be reduced from two to one year. Further, they demand a provision which existed in 2022, ensuring permanent service for such doctors after two years of appointment, to be reintroduced. "There should be permanent service for young doctors," Dr Varman emphasised.

The second matter which is bothering these doctors is their appointment in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). "The PHCs are meant for MBBS doctors. The HC directed that the committee should ensure that we are appointed to posts suiting our qualifications," Dr Varman claims. He added that they were not against rural or government service, but they wanted proper appointments.

"Many a time, we are also not posted in our parent departments. If a Cardiology doctor is posted in an Orthopaedic department, it is problematic for the doctor as well as the patients. We, therefore, want to be posted in our parent departments, for everyone's welfare," the TNMSA President continued.

A survey conducted by TNMSA, jointly with Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors' Association (TNRDA), revealed that 19 per cent of non-service PG doctors in the state were unwilling to work in PHCs. The survey report was submitted to the DME. However, it may be noted that on February 7, the Madras High Court, when hearing a separate appeal over the matter, held that these doctors could not refuse to work at PHCs.

Dr Varman also mentioned that female non-service PG doctors do not get maternity leaves, leading to distress. "We want maternity leaves for them, just like it's given to in-service doctors," he said.

The current HC case has been posted to August 23 for further hearing. Additionally, Dr Varman said that the DME has assured them of solutions to all their problems and the report of the meeting will be made available in the first week of September. "We will wait till then. If our demands are not met, we might launch a protest," he said.