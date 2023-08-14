Do not harbour suicidal tendencies, but face life with self-confidence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin passionately appealed to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, after a medical aspirant allegedly ended his life.

Stalin claimed that in a few months, the NEET barriers will come crashing down when political changes take place in the state. "Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear,” the chief minister stated, apparently taking a jibe at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remarks against the state's anti-NEET bill.

"I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET," Stalin said in a statement in Chennai. Selvasekhar is also reported to have died by suicide.

The chief minister, while expressing shock over the recent demise of the medical aspirant Jagatheeswaran, a student from Chromepet in the city, said he was at a loss to console his family. Jagatheeswaran took his own life after unsuccessfully attempting to clear the entrance test, reports The New Indian Express.

"Jagatheeswaran's father Selvasekhar also committed suicide the next day. I am at a loss on how to console his family and friends," the chief minister said, and continued, “His parents wanted to see their son, who studied well, as a medical doctor. But Jagadeeswaran has joined the list of victims on the altar of the NEET exam, which is the most gruesome incident," he said.

In the past few years, Tamil Nadu has reported a spate of alleged NEET-related suicides, which has compounded the state’s sentiments against the exam.

"I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own life under any circumstances. The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction," Stalin said in the statement.

The governor returned the first resolution and sent the second one to the President for assent, Stalin said, recalling the Assembly resolutions demanding a NEET exemption for TN.

"It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich," the Chief Minister said.

The CM further claimed that those who cannot afford to study by spending huge sums of money failed the test. Due to this, he said that a situation wherein those who clear NEET alone can join a medical college if they can afford it has arisen and that medical education is only for those who have money.

"In spite of this, the state government brought 7.5 per cent reservation for the poor students of government schools in medical colleges. But, the governor refuses to understand. There is a doubt that he is acting like a puppet of the coaching centres," Stalin alleged.

The Chief Minister accused Ravi of "conducting classes" at the Raj Bhavan by inviting students and claimed the governor "displayed his ignorance" when he had remarked that he would not sign the NEET exemption bill, an issue raised by a student's father from Salem during an interaction on Saturday.

While offering his “deepest condolences” to the bereaved family of Jagatheeswaran and his father, Stalin said that their lives have no value in the times of “such stone-hearted people” as Governor Ravi.

"The bill does not await his signature. It rests with the President. Governor has no authority as far as this is concerned, though he is giving the impression that he wields authority. No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeeswaran, the heart of Governor RN Ravi will not melt,” he said.

"Let their death be the final one on the altar of NEET. A bright future awaits you students. Be self-confident. Live and let others live. I urge you once again don't harbour any suicidal tendencies," the chief minister told students.

Police said that while Jagatheeswaran, 19, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, his father took to the extreme step late on Sunday, unable to bear the loss. He also died by hanging.