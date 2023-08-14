The family and friends of the 12-year-old madrasa student who was brutally murdered in Assam's Cachar district have demanded the death penalty for the accused.

On Sunday, August 13, the beheaded body of Rabijul Hussain, the victim, was discovered in the dormitory of the Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in the Dholai area.

Hussain was buried on Monday, August 14, following an autopsy of the body, reports IANS. The villagers present at the burial demanded that the accused responsible for the heinous murder receive the death penalty.

According to a police officer, Rajibul Hussain went to his room to sleep after dinner on the night of Saturday, August 12. When a madrasa teacher entered the dorm room to wake the pupils up for “Fazr Namaz”, he discovered the beheaded body lying on the floor.

Eyewitness accounts say that once the body was found, the madrasa administration promptly notified the Cachar police.

The police retrieved the body and detained three teachers, along with about 20 other students who were housemates with Hussain, after arriving at the scene.

For now, the madrasa has been sealed.