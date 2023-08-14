Students of Gadag district's Ron Taluk villages have decided to celebrate Independence Day in a different way this time.

Under the supervision of library and education officers, primary and high school students of Hole Mannur and Gadagoli villages under Hole Mannur Gram Panchayat have prepared National Flags, Constitution Preamble and badges.

The children were advised and instructed by the library supervisor and provided with the materials they needed under the Gram Panchayat (GP) grant. The students and GP staff have also organised an exhibition of their National Flags today, August 14, Monday at 3.00 pm at Gram Panchayat Library and Information Center.

The GP staff have invited all children from surrounding GPs to see their students' national flags. The president of the Gram Panchayat will preside over the programme and the vice-president and members will be present. All the public of the village have come forward to celebrate Independence Day by asking them to watch and encourage the demonstration of National Flag, badges and Preamble of the Constitution, made by the school children themselves.

A sfew tudent said, "We are very happy that we have made our National Flags and badges with the help of our GP staff. We are also demonstrating the same and all students from our taluk and surrounding places will visit to see our National Flags and this will be a different experience for all our village students and we will celebrate a special Independence Day this time with villagers."

An official from Holemannur GP said, "This time, we have planned to celebrate a different Independence Day with all villagers and students. Our BEO and taluk officials have also cooperated for this. This type of activity will give a platform for the students to show their creativity and we are thankful to all for the arrangement of this time ID celebration".