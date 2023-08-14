Another incident has come to light where a school principal in Hyderabad has been accused of sexually assaulting two female students. This happened a week after a stalking case was registered against a physical education teacher (PET) working at a private school in Attapur.

The arrest happened after one of the victims recently revealed to her friends that Gurram Shankar, the Principal of her school located in Katedan, sexually assaulted her. During the conversation, the victim’s friend also disclosed that the principal had assaulted her as well, reports The New Indian Express.

The duo then decided to reveal it to her parents, who then filed a complaint at the Mailardevpally police station. The parents also subsequently staged a protest in front of the school premises, demanding justice.

The principal refuted the allegations when the protesting parents questioned him. A case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as various sections of the POCSO Act by the police. The victims’ statements would also be recorded by officials, following which, they will be provided counselling.

Another case

A Science teacher at the Durga Madhab High School in Kalampuri, Bhawanipatna, has been transferred due to alleged misbehaviour towards girl students on Wednesday. Manoj Panda, the teacher, stands accused of habitual instances of indecent conduct, leading to several girls living in fear of attending school.

After the teacher’s behaviour was reported to Jitendra Kumar Biswal, Headmaster of the school and Kalampuri's Institution's Innovation Council, the issue was finally brought to light. Following this, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), along with Chairman Rupesh Kumar Hota, visited the school to inquire about the situation of female students, teachers and the headmaster.

The committee has taken up the case and is investigating the allegations, said the chairman. He further says, "The concerned teacher has already been transferred to Rampur High School, Nakarundi school so his version could not be taken. Similarly, the parents of some girls are out of town. Therefore, on completion of inquiry and taking views of both the parties, action will be initiated.“