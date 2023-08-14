The Doon Defense College building in Maldevta, Dehradun, has collapsed like a pack of cards amid heavy rains for the last few days. Due to the collapse, the vehicles in the parking lot of the building have also been damaged.

In a similar instance, the place saw heavy damage last year following an incident of cloudburst in Maldevta. This year too, a disaster-like situation has arisen in the area once again.

Owing to heavy rains, debris has entered many homes in the city. Citizens report life coming to a complete standstill due to incessant rains. To add to their woes, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for heavy rains in six districts of the state -- Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat, while an orange alert has been issued in Haridwar district, reports IANS.

Apart from this, heavy rain alerts have also been issued in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Almora and Bageshwar.

Rains to worsen in North and Northeast India

The IMD today, Monday, August 14 informed that extremely heavy, isolated rainfall is likely to loom over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before receding on Tuesday, August 15.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said that in Northwest India, it is expected that there would be light to moderate scattered rainfall, possibly becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the Jammu Division on Monday.

Similar conditions are anticipated in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, as well as in Uttarakhand from Monday to Friday.