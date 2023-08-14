Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, on August 12, Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCG Lifesciences Limited (TCGLS), Kolkata to undertake collaborative research programmes in the area of chemical and biological sciences, as per a press release from the institute.

According to the MoU, SOA and TCGLS will work together in writing the research proposals in areas primarily aligned to the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry for funding from various national and international funding agencies.

SOA and TCGLS will also seek to promote closer interaction between their scientists and faculty members through various measures such as organising joint seminars, workshops, talent hunt competitions and so on.

The MoU, which will remain in force for five years, was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Anirban Mitra, Associate Vice-President, HR, of TCGLS. Prof SC Si, Dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), faculty of Centre for Biotechnology (SPS), Prof E Subudhi and Prof Pratap Kumar Sahu of SPS and Ipsita Chakraborty, Associate Director of TCGLS, were present during the signing of MoU.

The MoU says that regular staff of TCGLS can pursue PhD programmes in SOA through the admission process of the university if they fulfilled all necessary conditions.