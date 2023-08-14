Late medical college aspirant Jagatheeswaran, 19, who died by suicide, was reportedly hopeful of cracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) until the very last minute before he suddenly reversed his decision and ended his life.

Following this, Jagatheeswaran’s father, unable to cope with his son’s demise, also took his own life. These two deaths sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu.

Jagatheeswaran allegedly sounded confident of clearing the test on his third attempt even hours before taking the extreme step, and convinced his father to pay the fee at a coaching centre in Chennai, reports PTI.

"I had even suggested that he go abroad with his brother for studies. But he said he would take up the test again and secure the qualifying marks and get admission in a medical college," his father P Selvasekhar, a single parent, had told reporters on Sunday, August 13.

But after not being able to reach his son over the phone on Saturday night, Selvasekhar, an event photographer, asked his friend and a photographer colleague to help him find out why his son didn't take his calls.

Jagatheeswaran was found hanging in his house at Kurinji Nagar in Chromepet, Chennai. Police said that he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The next day, Selvasekhar, 48, died by hanging at his house after completing his son's last rites, unable to bear the loss, the police added.

Even though no suicide note could be found, police inquiry police revealed that Jagatheeswaran had earlier made two unsuccessful attempts at clearing NEET, after he passed Plus Two from a CBSE school in 2021 scoring 427 marks out of 500.

A case has been registered by the Chitlapakkam police.