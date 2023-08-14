On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 150 students from the violence-torn state of Manipur have been enrolled in Delhi government schools and that efforts are being made to help them lead a regular life.

Kejriwal expressed sorrow over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months of ethnic violence, during a speech at the Delhi government's Independence Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, reports PTI.

"Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission to Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates. These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives," he said.

According to the chief minister, India’s citizens have to live like a family for her to become number one in the world.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of instilling a positive outlook in the country in the midst of a negative atmosphere.

"If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world," he said.

More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.