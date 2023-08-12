As per the latest data provided by Education Ministry, over 770,000 students from India travelled abroad to pursue their education in the year 2022, setting the highest record in the last six years. Many of these students choose to pursue their medical education abroad due to fewer seats here and the expenses involved. Proving that if medical education is a dream, they will go to any lengths to fulfil it.

After all, Medical dreams are not limited by borders. So, here are a set of examinations for medical professionals to unravel opportunities around the world:

United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE): Threestep exam for licensure in the US Medical Council of Canada

Qualifying Examination (MCCQE): Two-part exam for licensure to practice in Canada

Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board Test (PLAB): Those who want to practice medicine in the UK

Australian Medical Council Exam (AMC): For those who wish to practice medicine in Australia

New Zealand Registration Examination (NZREX): For those who want to work as a doctor in New Zealand

Medical Licensing Assessment (MLA) for Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS): For those seeking licensure to practice in Saudi Arabia

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Assessment: For professionals looking to work in Dubai, UAE Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD) Assessment: For medical professionals seeking to work in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Qatar Prometric Exam: For practicing in Qatar