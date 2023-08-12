Published: 12th August 2023
Unlocking medical opportunities abroad: Exams that open doors around the world
Giving these examinations will allow you to practice medicine in that particular country
As per the latest data provided by Education Ministry, over 770,000 students from India travelled abroad to pursue their education in the year 2022, setting the highest record in the last six years. Many of these students choose to pursue their medical education abroad due to fewer seats here and the expenses involved. Proving that if medical education is a dream, they will go to any lengths to fulfil it.
After all, Medical dreams are not limited by borders. So, here are a set of examinations for medical professionals to unravel opportunities around the world:
United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE): Threestep exam for licensure in the US Medical Council of Canada
Qualifying Examination (MCCQE): Two-part exam for licensure to practice in Canada
Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board Test (PLAB): Those who want to practice medicine in the UK
Australian Medical Council Exam (AMC): For those who wish to practice medicine in Australia
New Zealand Registration Examination (NZREX): For those who want to work as a doctor in New Zealand
Medical Licensing Assessment (MLA) for Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS): For those seeking licensure to practice in Saudi Arabia
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Assessment: For professionals looking to work in Dubai, UAE Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD) Assessment: For medical professionals seeking to work in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Qatar Prometric Exam: For practicing in Qatar