The gender gap in education is a serious problem in India, but it is one that can be solved. By addressing the root causes of the problem and providing girls with the support they need, we can help to ensure that all children in India have access to quality education, regardless of their gender.

Here are a few examples of organisations that are working to address the gender gap in education in India:

Right to Education (RTE) Forum: The RTE Forum is a non-profit organisation that works to promote the right to education for all children in India. They have been working to address the gender gap in education through a number of initiatives, including education campaigns, advocacy and legal action.

Plan India: Plan India is an international development organisation that works to improve the lives of children and young people in India. They have a number of programmes that focus on girls' education, including scholarships, mentoring programmes and teacher training.

Apne Aap Women's Collective: Apne Aap is a non-profit organisation that works with women and girls in urban slums in India. They have a number of programmes that focus on girls' education, including after-school tutoring, vocational training and support for girls who have dropped out of school.