A 17-year-old girl named G Pradeepthi collapsed while dancing during a freshers' party at the Telangana State Model School and Junior College in Nyalakondapalli village, Gangadhar mandal, states a report by The New Indian Express. The incident happened on Friday, August 11, and she passed away on her way to the hospital.

According to the report, the vibrant atmosphere turned sombre as Pradeepthi collapsed while dancing. She was dancing with joy and participating in various cultural performances, states the report by TNIE.

The unexpected turn of events left teachers and attendees in shock. Swiftly responding, they attempted to revive the girl through CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), but their efforts were in vain. The authorities rushed her to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital, however, she succumbed on the way.

Hailing from Venkatayapalli village in Gangadhara mandal, Pradeepthi had been battling an ailment for the past few months. The locals said that she had suffered from some ailment for the last few months and had neglected her health.

According to the report by TNIE, the students, teachers and parents who had gathered to celebrate the freshers' day were in a state of shock for a long time after witnessing her collapse and death in front of them.