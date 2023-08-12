The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Government of Tamil Nadu, has extended the joining date for MBBS/BDS courses. Initially, the date was August 11, Friday, but now the new date is August 14, Monday. This was reported by The New Indian Express.

It is after receiving several representations that the extension has been granted, stated the selection committee in its notification dated Friday, August 11.

Another request that was made via the notice was that students need to adhere to the instructions regarding the fee payment which were stated and the payment methods as well.

In another circular, the selection committee warned the self-financing institutions that if they refused to admit candidates from any round of MBBS/BDS counselling and demand higher fees than what is already prescribed by the fee fixation committee, then strict action will be initiated against them.

“On receiving any specific complaints from candidates, action will be taken against respective institutions, which includes the withdrawal of approval or cancelling of affiliation through appropriate authorities,” the circular read, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Medical education in Tamil Nadu remains a coveted pursuit and several students are noted vying for a medical seat every year.