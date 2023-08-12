In Tirunelveli district, a Class XII student from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was allegedly attacked by classmates due to previous animosity, leading to Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing concern about the influence of "casteism poison" on young minds, reports PTI.

According to the report, the victim's sister was also harmed when the attackers entered their home and assaulted the boy, said the police. The incident stemmed from a previous altercation between the victim and the attackers.

Authorities have held six minors in connection with the incident and have placed them in a juvenile home.

In response to the situation, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has expressed concern and assured responsibility for the expenses related to the medical treatment and education of the victims.

As per PTI, CM Stalin said the incident, "sends down shivers”. “It shows how much the casteism poison has crept into young students. It is intolerable to see such violence due to caste," he said in a tweet.

The law will take its own course in the case, he added.

He further stressed the need for teachers to instil the importance of harmonious social relations among students and society at large. Hatred will lead us nowhere and there should not be any feeling of discrimination, he added.