On the occasion of National Library Day, more than 1,000 female students obtained library memberships at the Kovilpatti branch library as a gesture to promote a culture of reading, reports The New Indian Express. This initiative seeks to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of Indian Libraries, SR Ranganathan, and took place in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

To facilitate this movement, the Sangamam Trust generously covered the enrollment fees for these 1,000 students, coming up to Rs 30,000, which was directly transferred to the library's account. According to the report, the Kovilpatti Girls Higher Secondary School has over 2,073 girls students and already, 573 students hold library memberships.

During a function held on Friday, August 11, school alumni Dr Kamala Mariammal presided over as a guest of honour and gave away the admission cards to all the students in the presence of Headmistress E Jeyalatha, Assistant Headmistress Usha Jospine, School Management Committee member, Muthu Murugan.

On occasion, the students took a pledge to incorporate reading into their routines alongside their academic pursuits, with the intention to reduce their reliance on mobile devices and foster a reading culture. Gengammal, a Tamil teacher, also delivered her felicitation address at the event.

Alagarsamy, the librarian of the Kovilpatti circle, highlighted the significance of guiding students toward libraries and cultivating reading habits during their school years. He emphasised that engaging with literature enhances intellectual growth and contributes to the development of a well-rounded personality.