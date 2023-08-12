Following a 'moral policing' incident, five female students from a Wayanad college faced suspension as videos, filmed by local residents, surfaced on social media, showing them potentially under the influence of alcohol, reports The New Indian Express.

The videos were recorded by residents when a few girl students of the arts and science college went on a holiday trip with boys. The college justified the suspension, citing they 'brought disrepute to the institution', states TNIE.

The occurrence took place last Sunday, August 6, when final-year degree students, who are residents of the women's hostel of the college management, were on a one-day trip to a tourist spot near their college.

According to the report, in the footage, a few local people are seen questioning and attempting to manhandle the students for consuming alcohol in the company of male peers. One resident filmed the events while accompanying the students.

As the videos circulated on social media, college administrators promptly took immediate disciplinary action against the girl students, alleging that they tarnished the reputation of the institution.

"There are over 1,500 students in the institution and our reputation has been damaged by the act of just five girls. We don't want to tolerate such students. That is why they were placed on suspension pending inquiry. Further steps will be taken after a detailed probe into the incident," an official of the college told TNIE.

Additionally, the authorities informed the police about the situation, urging an exhaustive inquiry to ascertain if the incident had any link to drug suppliers. The suspension order was issued on Wednesday, August 8, and the girls were also ousted from the hostel.

No complaints have been registered regarding the local residents' moral policing. Mariya Kaleptta, a lawyer and social activist, expressed disbelief, remarking, "It is shocking to hear that the girls were suspended from the college for consuming alcohol outside the campus on a holiday. If the same action is taken against boys, how many of them will be there on the campus?," asked Mariya Kaleptta, a lawyer and social activist.

This disciplinary action illustrates a clear case of gender bias against female students. According to Kaleptta, if the college truly believes its reputation was compromised, it should initially file complaints against the local residents who captured and circulated the videos on social media.