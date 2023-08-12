The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). The Engineering, Medical, Dental, Agricultural, and Architectural courses' KCET mock allotment results have been released. Those candidates who have appeared for the test can view the KCET results on the official websites kea.kar.nic.in and ce tonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps to check KCET mock seat allotment 2023 result

1. Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in, ceto nline.karnataka.gov.in

2. On the homepage, select the seat allotment link

3. Login with your CET number

4. The KCET/ UGNEET 2023 mock allotment list will appear

5. Save the allotment list

6. Download for future reference



The final seat allotment results are scheduled to be announced on August 16. After checking the mock seat allotment result, candidates can change, add and delete the preference. The final options submitted by the candidates will be considered for the KCET 2023 final seat allotment results for admissions to Engineering, Medical, Dental, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and o son, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Medical and dental courses

Additionally, KEA will release the revised mock seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses today August 12 at 8 pm. Candidates will be able to check the revised mock allotment results for Medical and Dental courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Steps to check medical and dental seats revised list

1. Visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline .karnataka.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link for Medical/Dental

3. Login with your CET number

4. The UGNEET 2023 mock allotment list will appear on the screen

5. Save the allotment list

6. Download for future reference