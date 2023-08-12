Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced on Friday, August 11, that action will be taken to shut down the operation of illegal schools spread across the state, reports The New Indian Express. He also added that strict measures will be taken against officials involved in the establishment of any new unauthorised schools.

According to the TNIE, Minister Bangarappa emphasised that students enrolled in these unlawful schools would be relocated to legitimate educational institutions.

"There are 1,695 illegal schools in the state as of 2022-23 and the department has instructed such schools to shut down. Necessary action will be taken against district authorities if such schools are found operating," he said.

The minister added, “Thousands of students are studying in these schools, we have to think of their welfare. We will move students to other schools. As many as 190 schools have shifted locations without permission. These illegal schools will be shut down phase-wise.” He stated that block education officers will be held responsible.

Regarding the registration of new private schools, Bangarappa said geotags will be installed in systems to regularly photograph the facilities and allow for approval online. The department has allowed rejected school applications another opportunity to reapply by September 16.

Stakeholders meeting

Minister Bangarappa also engaged with approximately 60 stakeholders to address concerns and endorse various proposals. Representatives from organisations including the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-ordination Committee (KPMTCC), Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA), Associated Managements Of Schools In Karnataka (KAMS), and the Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements’ Association (KUSMA) were present. Bangarappa assured, “Most of the issues discussed in the meeting are something that the department can tackle and will be resolved soon.”

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of KAMS, expressed optimism, stating, "We are expecting a positive response from the department. We listed 10 suggestions and demands such as fire safety in schools, regulating nursery schools, land conversion of schools and emphasised that none of the orders passed by the high court in the last eight months has been implemented yet.”

The minister added that corruption will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Details of schools on the dock

Registered - 26

Upgraded without permission - 76

Following different curriculum - 143

Illegal additional sections - 631

Shifted without permission - 190

Handed over without permission - 15

State and central curriculum in the same building - 495

Total - 1,695