A new pattern of stitched uniforms has been introduced by the Lakshadweep administration, reports PTI. This includes belts, ties, shoes, socks and more for children studying in school.

According to the report, the directive, however, is silent on hijabs and headscarves for female students in this Muslim-majority Union Territory (UT). Subsequently, this has led Mohammed Faizal, a representative of the UT in the Lok Sabha to claim that there was a ban on headscarves and hijabs for female students studying in schools that come under the education department.

"There is no mention of scarf or hijab. This is a violation of a person's constitutional right. We will fight it politically and legally," Faizal told PTI over phone on Friday, August 11.

The Education Department issued a circular dated August 10, to all the principals and headmasters of schools under the Lakshadweep administration. The circular stated that all school children wearing uniforms will ensure uniformity and also inculcate the spirit of discipline among students, states PTI.

"Wearing items other than prescribed uniform pattern will affect the concept of uniformity among school children. To maintain discipline and uniform dress code in schools are responsibility of principals and head of schools," the circular said.

However, Faizal alleged the decision has erupted in a protest in UT against the “autocratic decision” and students will boycott their classes till their rights are granted.