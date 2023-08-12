Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) was launched by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, to encourage the participation of corporates as well as youngsters towards apprenticeship training. At the launch of DBT on August 11, about Rs 15 crore was disbursed for one lakh apprentices by the minister, stated a press release shared by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Since the launch of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in the year 2016, about 25 lakh youth have been taken in as apprentices till July 31, 2023. In the financial year 2023-2024, around 2.6 lakh apprentices have completed training.

Active establishments saw an increase from 6,755 in 2018-19 to 40,655 in 2023-24 to promote training across all sectors, stated the press release.

While launching the initiative, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that it is an important day to boost the apprenticeship ecosystem in our country. He extended his congratulations to the one lakh apprentices who have received a stipend through DBT.

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said that empowering the nation's youth with skills is at the heart of our vision and the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through NAPS marks a stride towards transparency and efficiency.