An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police against unidentified individuals in connection with the alleged gas leak incident at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya located in Inderpuri, reports IANS. This incident resulted in 28 students falling ill, according to an official statement made on Saturday, August 11.

Vichitra Veer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the western region, informed IANS that an ongoing investigation is underway into the occurrence that was reported from the municipal school on Friday, August 10.

According to the report by IANS, out of the 28 students who were affected, 19 were admitted to RML Hospital, while the remaining nine received medical attention at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. Two students had received oxygen support, following which, their conditions also improved subsequently, the DCP added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi officially states that the gas leak took place near the railway tracks. However, in response, the Railways refuted any claims of gas leakage from their stations, asserting that their train carriages never transport hazardous gases that could pose health risks.

The sequence of events began on Friday, August 11, when the school alerted the police through a PCR call about several children feeling unwell, with some experiencing vomiting. Promptly, a police team arrived at the scene and transported the affected students to hospitals for treatment.