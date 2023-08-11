As a consequence of multiple exams scheduled for the months of August and September within the state of Telangana, aspirants for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams are demanding to postpone the Group II exams, reports The New Indian Express. Hundreds of students and candidates gathered at the TSPSC office located in Nampally on Thursday, August 10, and waived their rejection to take the exam forward, Begum Bazar police booked cases against 58 students, states the report.

TSPSC had previously released the scheduled dates for the Group II exams, set to take place on August 29 and 30. In conjunction with this, schools were announced, and examination centres were slotted across the state. While Staff Nurse and Urban Development AO Exams were completed in the first and second week of August, exam for Gurukul teachers were slotted from August 1 to 23 and immediately follows Group II Exams which the students are worried about and are questioning how much mental pressure they can take.

According to TNIE, students staged a protest at the TSPSC office in Nampally, where the police did not let the students go in at first. However, the situation escalated as students dispersed onto the streets and mounted the metro station which was challenging for the police. This prompted the intervention of the Hyderabad City police and Central Zone police to restore order.

Ultimately, students were granted a designated area to resume their protest, receiving support from student leaders, as well as prominent figures such as Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) President Kodandaram and Congress' Addanki Dayakar.



The scenario led to the mobilisation of police forces in the vicinity of Nampally by TSPSC, causing traffic disruptions and inconveniences for the public in the Central Zone jurisdiction, including on major thoroughfares and highways. In response, legal action was taken against 58 students, invoking IPC Section 151, which reads, 'Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.'