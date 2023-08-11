A plus-two student and his younger sister belonging to Scheduled Caste (CS) were hacked by dominant caste students of his government-aided school after he complained of harassment to the headmaster in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli on Wednesday night, August 9, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Their relative, who was one among the protesters demanding speedy police action, fainted and died. The siblings with cut injuries were admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to the sources, both the victims M Chinnadurai (17) and M Chandraselvi (14) are students of a government-aided school in Valliyoor. Their parents are the daily wagers.

"Chinnadurai was being harassed at his school by plus two and plus one students of a dominant caste. He was forced to do odd jobs for the latter. The dominant cast students even asked him to purchase cigarettes for them. He reported the same to his parents. Unable to bear the constant harassment, Chinnadurai stopped going to school recently. Hence, the aided school administration summoned him and his parents. Chinnadurai explained to the school authorities the mental agony that he was experiencing from the dominant caste students in the school. The school administration warned his harassers and advised Chinnadurai to attend classes on Wednesday. After school hours, those students again threatened Chinnadurai asking why he complained about them to the administration," said sources.

At about 10.30 pm, the three dominant caste students barged into the house of Chinnadurai and began hacking him. Chandraselvi, who attempted to protect his brother, was also hacked by the trio. When the neighbour rushed to their house, the trio escaped from Chinnadurai's house. The siblings were taken to the Nanguneri government hospital which further referred them to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Condemning that the Nanguneri police had not visited the crime spot on time, the relatives of Chinnadurai staged a road blockade. While the police were conducting a talk with them, Chinnadurai's relative Krishnan (60) fell down on the road. The doctors in the Nanguneri GH declared him dead. The siblings were admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.