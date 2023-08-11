A nine-year-old was brutally attacked by a cow while making her way home from school on Wednesday, August 9, reports The New Indian Express. The incident was meticulously recorded by CCTV cameras, on Elango Street in MMDA Colony, Chennai.

The report states that the victim, identified as J Ayisha (9) hailing from Gandhi Nagar in Choolaimedu, is a fourth-grade student enrolled at a private institution in Arumbakkam. Both Ayisha and her sibling attend the same school, according to police sources. At approximately 3.30 pm, Ayisha, accompanied by her mother J Ashrin Banu and her younger brother, was walking behind a pair of cows near the municipal park.

All of a sudden, one of the cows attacked Ayisha. The cow continued to gore and stomp the hapless girl, despite the desperate efforts of her mother and onlookers to scare the animal through noise. Eventually, they hurled stones at the animal which ultimately prompted the creature to relent. Ayisha was rescued and transported to a hospital, where she received multiple stitches for her injuries. The latest reports from the police indicate that Ayisha is currently in stable condition.

According to TNIE, at the time of the incident, the street accommodated a group of eight cows, sources noted. Based on a complaint, Arumbakkam police registered a case against the owner of the cow, S Vivek (26). He was booked under sections pertaining to endangering lives with negligent conduct with animals and negligently endangering the lives of the public. Following his arrest, Vivek was released on station bail.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the girl suffered injuries to her head and hands. There were no fractures. “She’s speaking and interacting with the family and others,” he said.

J Radhakrishnan, the Corporation Commissioner, disclosed that no prior aggressive behaviour had been observed from the cow during its time at the veterinary cattle shed in Perambur. Authorities are currently engaged in a process of investigation to ascertain the possible reasons behind the cow's uncharacteristic attack.

Subsequently, stray cattle were impounded and the owners were fined Rs 2,000 each.