The Higher Education Department of Tamil Nadu has clarified that the adoption of the common syllabus remains optional for autonomous colleges within the state, reports The New Indian Express. This decision came subsequent to a meeting between the higher education minister and representatives of autonomous colleges, during which concerns were voiced against the common syllabus, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to TNIE, a press statement from the office of the higher education department secretary outlined that a gathering was convened on August 2, chaired by the higher education minister, to deliberate upon the potential implementation of the common syllabus. "More than 70% of the autonomous colleges said that they have implemented the common syllabus. However, some of them said that their current syllabus is good and adopting a common syllabus will affect their autonomous status. Considering this, it has been made optional for the autonomous colleges," said the press release.

The development of the model syllabus was led by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), with the intention of enhancing students' employability and equipping them for success in competitive examinations, added the press release as quoted by TNIE. Originally, all colleges were directed to encompass 75% of their syllabus from the common curriculum.