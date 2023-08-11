A 71-year-old temporary teaching staff employed at a private nursing training college in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a student, reports The New Indian Express. The man, identified as Anthony from Thatchur near Thirukazhukundram, Tamil Nadu, had reportedly lured the student to the college premises under the pretext of conducting a special class on Sunday, August 8. According to reports, he acted inappropriately towards her during this encounter. The student informed her parents about the incident, leading them to file a police complaint.

According to TNIE, responding swiftly to the complaint, a special team nabbed the man on Wednesday evening. He had reportedly gone into hiding following the incident. Anthony worked as a substitute teacher in a college run by Sahaya Kumar.

On Sunday, Anthony is alleged to have told the victim, Rekha (name changed) to attend a special class. When she arrived for the class, she found out that she was the only one present. When questioned, Anthony allegedly told her that she was weak in certain subjects and hence, he had called her alone. Under the guise of teaching, Anthony is said to have made unwarranted physical advances towards her. In light of these actions, the victim left the scene and informed her parents.

Subsequent to the formal complaint lodged by the victim and her family, a thorough investigation ensued. The police are trying to find out if he has sexually harassed other girl students. Sahaya Kumar, who oversees the college's operations, was also taken into police custody for questioning. Following an inquiry, Anthony was remanded into judicial custody on Thursday, August 10.