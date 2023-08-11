Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday, August 10, announced that admissions to PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a common entrance exam will be held, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

JNU, in its circular, stated that the candidates seeking admissions are advised to go through the JNU e-prospectus for the programmes available on the JNU website https://jnu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Students' Union of the JNU (JNUSU) claimed that the varsity has exuberantly hiked the fee for the PhD programmes on the campus as compared to last year.

"Massive fee hike in application fees ranging from Rs 1,005 to Rs 3,545 increase is surprising. The NTA has also merged entrance exams for different subjects. Entrance exams of similar subjects are clashing. For example, students used to take three separate exams of Economics because it has three different programmes but now, the schedule has been prepared such that students do not have an option of taking three exams but just one. Similarly, two different subjects like Public Administration and Political Science have been clubbed together and a common entrance exam will be held for both these subjects," said Anagha, JNUSU Councillor said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

She added, "We want the NTA to hold separate entrance exams for every subject. In fact, we do not support any common entrance test. Also, we demand the varsity administration to roll back the fee hike and reject NTA. This time, the fee has been increased without taking the students into consideration and consultation. They tried doing it in 2019 but they had to roll back but this time, they have just simply announced it online."

Meanwhile the officials at the JNU could not be contacted.