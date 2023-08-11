On Thursday, August 10, Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced an increase in the internship stipend for final year students of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Science and Research (RIVER) during the graduation day at the institute. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the CM revealed that the stipend for final year students would increase from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. Additionally, he unveiled plans to augment RIVER's reach by establishing a new centre in Karaikal, states TNIE.

In the speech, the CM underscored his government's commitment to education and innovation.The CM highlighted the increased significance of research and its transformative potential post-pandemic. He pledged to furnish RIVER with essential research facilities and infrastructure, urging students to pursue innovative endeavours that would bring national pride.

As per the report, CM Rangasamy further conveyed that private medical and engineering colleges would be directed not to demand fees from CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) -admitted students. Instead, the government will cover the fees through its higher education financial assistance scheme. "Many students from poor families get admitted to the courses. They won't be in a position to pay the fees and are dependent on the government’s assistance. Thus, the private institutions should not insist on the fee payment and a circular will be sent regarding the same," he added.

During the event, CM Rangasamy granted degrees to 59 graduates and awarded gold medals to 15 exceptional students. The graduation day address was delivered by Professor Nicola Lacetera from the University of Tuscia in Italy. Distinguished attendees included Speaker R Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, MLA Anibal Kennedy, Livestock Secretary L Kumar, and College Dean Dr Sejian Veerasamy.