Why did NCBC write to DU VC? Which concern of OBC students did it raise? | (Pic: EdexLive)

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has written to Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University (DU) about the ongoing process of admission, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

It is the complaint of the commission that the varsity has allotted an extremely short timeframe for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students to submit their OBC certificates for gaining admission. They also mentioned how the OBC students have been struggling to submit their documents.

In their letter, the NCBC stated how the circumstances have ended up placing OBC students in a disadvantageous position and has jeopardised their chances of fair representation as well as equal access to education.

"Please intervene in this matter and ensure that Delhi University extends the deadline for submitting OBC certificates to alleviate the undue stress on students and give them an equal opportunity to secure their place within the university," reads the letter by the commission to the VC.

The commission was writing to the VC after receiving complaints from the OBC community about how the treatment violates the principles of fairness and inclusivity and perpetuates the systemic inequalities that the students from the OBC category already face. The community requested the OBC commission to carry out an investigation into the issue so that DU can be held accountable for not providing equal treatment to OBC students.