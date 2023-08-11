Albendazole tablets are being given to students as a part of the National Deworming programme (NDP) in Guntur and this programme was launched by J Nivas, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare and Venugopal Reddy, District Collector on Thursday, August 10, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The commissioner, while launching the programme, emphasised the importance of personal sanitisation plus how important it is to keep one's surrounding clear and how awareness regarding both should be increased among the student community.

Speaking further, the district collector shared that this programme has been initiated by the Central government to make all children between the age group of 1 to 19 worm-free via schools and Anganwadi centres so that their overall health, nutrition as well as quality of life can be improved. He asked the health department to implement the programme in adherence to the guidelines without fail.

To educate the students about personal hygiene, awareness programmes should be organised and measures should be taken so that they can lead a healthy life, he said. He also added that these kinds of screening programmes will be organised across the state in the future and medical tests will be conducted as a part of the programme to ensure the good health of students.