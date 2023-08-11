Under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme, significant progress is being made in the development endeavours of government schools, reports The New Indian Express. A funding allocation of over Rs 214.55 crore has been designated for the enhancement of 561 schools within the Guntur district.

According to TNIE, during the first phase, over 1,498 schools underwent transformation in the former Guntur district, with 563 of these now situated in the current Guntur district. The second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme targets the renovation of 16 schools under the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

To accommodate the growing student enrollment in government schools, a noteworthy Rs 104.24 crore from the total funding has been directed towards constructing more than 830 classrooms across 563 schools, states TNIE.

This refurbishment initiative will include various improvements, including classroom painting, compound wall construction, installation of fans and lights, electrification works, construction of RO (reverse osmosis) plants to provide safe drinking water to the students and provision of furniture.

Recent reports highlight the development of SKMB Municipal High School in AT Agraharam and SKMC Municipal High School in Venugopal Nagar, both witnessing student populations exceeding 1,200. These schools are being developed at a value of Rs 2.92 crore, involving the construction of 14 additional classrooms for each.

Furthermore, four schools from merged villages, including Pothuru and Nallapadu, have been selected to benefit from these enhancements, positively impacting students. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri has urged officials to collaborate closely with school headmasters to expedite the ongoing construction efforts.