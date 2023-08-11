A 22-year-old individual hailing from Raichur has been arrested on charges of exploiting a young engineering college student from Mangaluru and uploading her nude images across social media platforms, reports The New Indian Express. The accused, identified as Yamanura, posed as a police sub-inspector attached to the Vamanjoor police station and befriended the 19-year-old victim through Instagram. Later, the two met at Kadri temple and Thannibhavi beach in Mangaluru, during which, Yamanura took explicit photos of them together, states the report.

Subsequently, Yamanura started threatening her to make the pictures viral and took her to a lodge at Nelamangala near Bengaluru and later, at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru and sexually exploited her. Later, the accused shared her nude pictures with her family members, friends and also made it viral on social media. The extortion escalated, with Yamanura demanding Rs 1.50 lakh to delete the images after which the girl lodged a complaint with the Women Police Station on Tuesday, August 8.

Swift action ensued, leading to Yamanura's arrest in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain revealed that the accused employed a police uniform as part of his deception, exploiting his role as a street play artiste who occasionally donned the attire during performances. He had also taken the documents of one of the relatives of the victim with the promise of getting a job using his high contacts.

The commissioner emphasised a concerning trend of individuals befriending vulnerable girls through social media, then manipulating them emotionally and exploiting them under the pretext of love. As a precautionary measure, he appealed to the girls and parents to be cautious about it.

Yamanura faces a multitude of charges, including IPC sections 354 (D), 376, 384, 506, 170 and IT Act section 67(I).