All first year male students of the main hostel of Jadavpur University (JU) have been asked to temporarily shift to a new facility following the death of the 18-year-old Bengali Honours undergraduate student, reports PTI. The student succumbed to his injury on Thursday, August 10, after falling from the balcony of the hostel building.

The deceased, Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district fell down from the balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, states PTI.

According to PTI, fellow first-year student Arpan Majhi claimed that Kundu’s death was caused by ragging by hostel seniors. The police said that the initial investigation revealed that he was allegedly bullied by senior hostel boarders.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is the Chancellor of the university, visited the hostel following Kundu’s death and assured his father of strict action against those responsible for his demise.

"It seems that the student was mentally distressed after seniors started calling him gay. He called up his mother at least four times on Wednesday and also deactivated his Facebook account in the evening," a police officer said.

A JU notification issued on Thursday said, "As directed, all undergraduate first year students for the session 2023-24 allotted to A-1 and A-2 blocks of the main hostel are instructed to shift temporarily to the new boys' hostel within today itself.”

"It is further notified that no passed-out students as well as outsiders are allowed to stay in the hostels with immediate effect. Hostel superintendents are requested to send the names of such passed out students or outsiders, as the case maybe, who does not comply with the said instruction," it added.

Alluding to allegations that Kundu died after being ragged by hostel seniors, Education Minister Bratya Basu said in a social media post, "A loss of a promising flower nipped at its bud is a great loss of Bengal and her society. I also strongly deplore such heinous acts.”