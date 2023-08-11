After the death by suicide of Jadhav Bablu, a first-year intermediate student pursuing his academics at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, the institute's administration has declared home sick holidays for all intermediate first-year students. These holidays are from today, Friday, August 11 to Tuesday, August 15. This was reported by The New Indian Express.

In his hostel room, 17-year-old Jadhav Bablu took his own life. He was with his friends till the afternoon but after they proceeded to their classes, he went to his room alone and took the extreme step, it was reported. His body was shifted to Nirmal Hospital for postmortem.

Congress leaders protested during their visit to the hospital and blamed the negligence of the management and government as the reason behind student suicides.

Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana had said that the student took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

It may be noted that it was only recently that the IIIT Basara administration concluded the first-year admissions, following which, three days of counselling classes were organised.

In June 2023, two students chose to die by suicide — Bura Likitha and V Deepika on the campus.