The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will temporarily accommodate the Centre of Tamil Studies in the School of Social Science (SSS) building until a new building is constructed for the department.

Earlier, the JNU administration was relocating the Centre of Historical Studies (CHS) library to accommodate the new centre. However, after receiving backlash from the students of the CHS department and faculty members, the university took back its decision.

In a notice released by the university today, Friday, August 11, it mentioned that the decision to temporarily accommodate the new Tamil Studies Centre has been taken collectively by the CHS faculty.

"The CHS faculty has now unanimously agreed to offer the Special Centre for Tamil Studies, JNU, sufficient space (Two halls and three faculty rooms) on the 4th Floor and one Classroom on the 2nd Floor in the SSS-III building so that this new Centre can function smoothly and carry out its academic activities and programmes comfortably," the notice read.

The university also added that the CHS library will be allowed to function from its original building and the library and its existing building will remain under the administrative control of the Centre for Historical Studies.

The week-long protests and campaigns at the JNU campus have also come to an end with this new development.