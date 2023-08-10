Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated today, Thursday August 10, that there is no practical possibility of altering the existing provisions concerning the number of attempts and age limit for the Civil Services Examination (CSE), states a report by PTI.

The CSE is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in adherence to government-established rules. As per the report, Singh wrote in his reply in the Rajya Sabha, "Based on the judgments passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the writ petitions filed by some CSE candidates and in light of the views expressed by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee, the matter has been duly considered in the Department of Personnel and Training and it has not been found feasible to consider any change in the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the CSE.”

He also highlighted that the dates and locations for the preliminary and main examinations of the Civil Services Examination are predetermined and notified by the commission.

"The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023 has been conducted by the Commission on 28.05.2023 and the results declared on 12.06.2023 wherein adequate number of candidates (i.e.14,624) have been declared qualified. Some unsuccessful candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023 have approached courts of law," the minister said.