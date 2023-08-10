The celebrated literary figure Munshi Premchand will again find a place in the Urdu textbook for Class XI students, following a controversy that arose due to the omission of his chapter from the Class X curriculum of the Uttar Pradesh Board, reports IANS.

According to the report, this change in decision comes in light of the uproar caused by the exclusion of his chapter from the high school curriculum.

The Uttar Pradesh Board clarified that until the previous year, independent publishers were responsible for creating Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit textbooks in alignment with the prescribed syllabus. However, a significant departure has been made this year, states the report.

The board has enlisted the expertise of subject specialists to craft textbooks for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit for Classes IX through XII. The revised curriculum now includes the poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz for Class X, Munshi Premchand for Class XII, and Akbar Allahabadi for both Class XI and XII textbooks.

As per the IANS report, Divyakant Shukla, the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Board, expressed that comparing their textbooks to those of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit wouldn't be fair in their view.