The investigation into the incident involving a video filmed in a Udupi paramedical college washroom has been ramped up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team, states a report by PTI. The team has taken statements from both the victim and representatives of the college management.

According to the report, last month, allegations surfaced that three female students had used a mobile camera to record another student in the college washroom. Despite the victim not officially filing a complaint, the police initiated a case on their own and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CID.

Heading the investigation are CID officials led by SP Raghavendra and Deputy Superintendent (DySP) Anjumala Nayak. The accused students have also provided their statements to the investigators.

The team is set to recreate the scene at the spot of the alleged incident, police sources said. The Bengaluru mobile forensic science laboratory also joined the investigation carrying out on-the-spot verification by expert personnel. Fingerprints were collected from the scene of the incident. CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity, previously collected by the district police, was also reviewed.

The mobile phones of the three accused students have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad for examination, states the report. According to sources, the absence of primary video evidence has contributed to the lack of clarity surrounding the controversy.

Meanwhile, CID Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manish Karbikar arrived in Udupi for discussions with Udupi district Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra and CID SP Raghavendra Hegde. Karbikar later stated that he had conferred with the police and CID officials to determine the next steps of the investigation.

CID DySP Anjumala has been appointed as the investigating officer and the probe will be supervised by CID SP Raghavendra Hegde, he said. The report of the forensic science laboratory will be handed over to the investigating officer. After the investigation, the report will be submitted to the court. The CID team has also obtained three mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports as part of the investigation, he said.